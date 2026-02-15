Who is better at saving money: Men or women? A new survey has the answer

One has to understand the socio-economic dynamics of gender, informed by the cultural reality that motivates a woman's decisions. The gap essentially reflects a combination of cultural norms, systemic realities, and personal choices that women are often often forced to make.

Men are not naturally good at saving or making wiser financial decisions. A primary reason why men save more is simple: they have more money, thanks to the gender pay gap that continues to exist across sectors.

The survey says, as of 2024, women earn only 85% of men's total earnings, which quite naturally, reduces their potential to save more. To top it off, the woes are worse for marginalised women.

Women, owing to the demands of society and the domestic realm, tend to prioritise family, leading to career gaps which reduces their earnings to zero. They become primary health-givers to kids and even ageing parents making it difficult for them to work a high-paying job that gives them the luxury to save.

The cultural expectations put on women in terms of her duties within the household, largely hampers her ability to earn, let alone save a part of her income.

It's important to note that women are more likely to take time away from work or seek flexible, lower-paying jobs to care for children or aging parents.

Financial literacy is another huge factor in this regard as well. There is very little scope for education about how to channelise one's income which makes it difficult to divide your money.

Women are still underrepresented in financial conversations and spaces. While data may say that men are better savers, it is simply because they have the privilege to earn more, not worry about domestic matters and keep working hard for promotions without career gaps. A woman's disadvantage, is a man's advantage.