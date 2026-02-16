Ladakh celebrates major monastic festivals: Dosmochey and Stromochey

Ladakh is currently celebrating two of its major monastic festivals, the Dosmochey Festival in Leh and the Stromochey Festival at Likir Monastery. The Dosmochey and Stromochey festivals take place during the closing days of an extended and difficult winter season. Both festivals are grounded in Buddhist traditions and symbolize cleansing the negative energy and mishaps that have occurred throughout winter.

What are Dosmochey and Stromochey festivals?

Dosmochey: The Festival of the Scapegoat

Leh Palace hosts the Dosmochey Festival, commonly referred to as the ‘Festival of the Scapegoat.’ It is supported by various monasteries, including Likir and Diskit. The festival consists of several complex rituals conducted by Buddhist monks. One of the main activities during the festival includes creating ritual offerings in the form of dough effigies and thread crosses. Negative energies and malevolent entities are captured in these items. The last day of existence for them is when they are ceremonially destroyed/burned. That is how the Buddhists remove negativity and bringing in positive energies.