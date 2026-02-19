Comedian Naman Jain engages audience with interactive storytelling in Hyderabad

Everyone has stories that they can relate to, moments that make you feel like there are no original experiences. The world that we live in is created by everything we observe and live through. Drawing on that, Naman Jain brings his new show, Naman Jain Live, to the city. “The show is yet to be named because it’s still in the beginning phase. Once I finalise the content, I’ll name it accordingly,” Naman shares.

Having always focused on content that revolved around storytelling and incidents happening in his life at various points, Naman is now taking it deeper. “The show draws from my childhood; what and why my personality is the way it is now,” he explains, adding, “It also explores my relationship with my parents and the canon events one has in their lives that eventually shape them.”

Naman builds a relationship with the audience in an interactive process to create a world he wants to show them. He gives them information that will immerse them in the experience, along with the space for the audience to add their own personal touches. “I take a setup that is known to them. But I try to lead them to a thought that is deeper and more layered than what we know,” Naman elaborates. “I avoid details that they already have. If I tell them about my childhood house, when they think about it, they’ll maybe think of a yellow house, because theirs was. I don’t need to tell them what colour my house was. It’s their world. I just put more additional details. Together, we make a whole new world,” he adds.

process, Naman says he tries to stray from the rule book of comedy and how to build a joke. “I try to avoid making jokes with the structure of a premise, a build-up, and then a punchline. The audience is smart; at one point, they’ll be able to predict the structure, and the jokes won’t be fun anymore,” he explains. This departure from the guidelines results in comedy that surprises him as much as the crowd at the show.

What helps him recover through a slump is very simple: go outside and touch the grass. “I can’t write when I’m not in the mood; nothing feels funny. For me, the way to escape that is going on a run, to the gym, or even hanging out with a friend outside. I try to get some sun,” Naman says. And what is the one thing he’ll never compromise on? It’s showing up.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a new joke or if your old jokes aren’t working. Whatever is not funny today will be funny the day after. Be patient. Keep working. That is it. It’s the most important in any field, for anybody,” he concludes.

Tickets at Rs 499. February 20, 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

