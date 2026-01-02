Rudhra band revitalises regional music with innovative live performances with a show in Hyderabad

Regional music has always carried a deep sense of belonging. It speaks the language of the land, reflects everyday emotions, and holds memories that feel personal.

From film songs and folk tunes to classical ragas passed down generations, regional music continues to shape how people listen, feel, and connect. Today, a growing number of independent bands are revisiting these sounds, giving them new energy while staying true to their roots.

Rudhra is one such band that brings familiar regional music to life on stage in a fresh yet respectful way

For their latest show, the band blends film songs, folk influences, classical elements, and modern genres like rock and metal. “At the end of the day, people come to a band to feel entertained,” says Jayanth Challa, the drummer. “So we try to balance what we want to play with what the audience wants to hear.”

That balance is most visible in how Rudhra approaches their setlist. Instead of performing songs exactly as they were originally made, the band reshapes them. “We change the arrangements and the beats, add mashups, and violin sections to give the song a new vibe,” Jayanth explains. This allows familiar tracks to feel exciting without losing their emotional core.

The violin plays an important role in Rudhra’s sound. For violinist Chiranjeevi, staying rooted is essential. “I first identify the raga of the song,” he says. “Then I compose the violin parts around that, so the original flavour stays intact.” The band also enjoys creating instrumental conversations on stage, where melody and rhythm respond to each other, making the performance feel alive and spontaneous.

Live shows are shaped by the audience as much as the band. “Every crowd is different,” Jayanth says. “If they respond more to romantic songs, we play more of those. If they enjoy dance or folk beats, we shift the energy.” This flexibility helps Rudhra stay connected to the room.

As regional independent music continues to grow, Rudhra hopes to move further into original compositions. “That’s our future goal,” Jayanth shares.

Tickets at `1,000.

January 2, 8 pm.

At Mamalola Penthouse,

Financial District.

