Vivek Muralidharan's show in Hyderabad, Sanity in Diversity, tackles politics with humour

Humour has a way of telling the truth without raising its voice. It slips through discomfort, turns anger into reflection, and often says what feels too risky to state plainly. For stand-up comedian Vivek Muralidharan, comedy is not an escape from reality—it is a way of looking straight at it, and inviting others to do the same.



His latest show, Sanity in Diversity, is rooted in political and social observation

“Unity in diversity, we can get later,” Vivek says. “But sanity in diversity is something that is much more needed right now.” The show reflects on the country’s current climate through stories, humour, and sharp observation.

Political comedy has always been part of Vivek’s work. His 2021 YouTube special India Juice leaned heavily into researched, issue-based material. Sanity in Diversity is not a sudden shift, but a natural build-up. “It’s not like I’ve written something separately for this. It’s come through over the years. Researching is one thing, but writing jokes on top of that is another,” he explains.

The show is structured around storystraight talktelling. “There are places I’ve visited, people I’ve met—their stories are a part of the material,” he says. These personal stories unfold against the backdrop of national events, while separate segments focus directly on current affairs. As Vivek puts it, “Half the jokes are already written by what is going on.”

What makes Sanity in Diversity stand out is its willingness to engage with politics at a time when many comedians avoid it. “Political content is not exactly something people are ready to perform right now,” Vivek says. “If you look at popular comics, no one is touching politics.” He points out that while stand-up is often labelled as a “left-leaning” medium, most mainstream acts stick to safer subjects like dating or everyday life. “The only ones known for political jokes are the ones who got into trouble,” he adds. “Apart from two or three people, no one is even attempting it, which is slightly sad.”

For Vivek, the challenge is not whether to speak about politics, but how to say it. “All I have to do is find a way to say it in a funny way,” he says. Some jokes are direct, others more subtle, and he admits he is still working on keeping the tone consistent throughout.

After 11 years in stand-up, performing has become instinctive. “For me, it’s like a 9-to-5 now,” he says. Reading the room, changing jokes on the spot, and responding to the audience comes naturally.

In a time when silence feels safer, Sanity in Diversity uses humour to ask difficult questions. It offers clarity, reminding us that sometimes the most honest truths arrive wrapped in laughter.



Tickets at `499.

January 3, 8.30 pm.

At Aaromale - Café and

Creative Community, Film Nagar.

