What is sundog, the unique illusion noticed on the winter sky?

Sundogs are caused by flat, hexagonal ice crystals that are in the atmosphere and that fall from the sky. As they do so, the flat face of the ice crystal is oriented parallel to the ground when viewed from above, making it easier for sunlight to enter into one side of the ice crystal and exit through another side. Because the path through the ice crystal allows for light to bend twice as the ray passes into and then out of the ice crystal, the light is bent by at least 22 degrees.

Both sundogs exhibit colorization and can show slight rainbow-like coloration with red closest to the sun and progressively paler colours extending outward. Sundogs also exhibit wide variability of brightness of far greater range than either their respective colorization will indicate. For example, they can be weakly coloured patches on either side of the sun or can be so highly intensified that they appear to be two additional suns.

Sundogs sometimes have lines of light trailing away from them as well. The “tails” form when light is reflected from the vertical surfaces of flat, hexagon-shaped ice crystals. The term sundog has been reported to originate from Greek mythology. One explanation suggests that the sundogs were associated with Zeus, the god of the skies who was said to have dogs walking beside him in the sky.