Letters to Indigo in Hyderabad brings together artisans and designers who share the language of blue

Indigo is rarely just one shade. Historically, it has always been tied to labour—to hands dipping cloth again and again, to waiting, to the patience of watching colour appear rather than applying it. It sits somewhere between what we can see clearly and what we feel but cannot always name.

Letters to Indigo becomes a space for design, interpretation of colour and the sentiment it carries

This is where Letters to Indigo, presented by Room Therapy Collective, begins. Not with colour as surface, but with indigo as sentiment. As something emotional, cultural, and deeply personal. The exhibition brings together designers and artisans who respond to indigo not as a theme to interpret, but as a state to enter. Each contribution feels like a letter—shaped by material, process, and lived experience.

For Sona Reddy, architect and founder of Room Therapy Collective, indigo felt instinctive rather than conceptual. “Indigo exists in a space of quiet intensity,” she says. “It sits between blue and violet—between clarity and mystery—and carries centuries of history, craft, and emotion. More than a colour, indigo is a feeling. It’s introspective and deeply intuitive.”