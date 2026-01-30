Niveditha Prakasam: Queens of Comedy winner on deadpan wit, stand-up struggles, and life on stage

A

I like it when people enjoy my jokes. Some people get really annoyed when other channels, you know, take your jokes and post them as their own. There are loads of channels online that just grab people’s reels and claim them. But if those reels do well and I check the comments, and nobody knows who I am, I’m okay with that, because I don’t want the attention on me. What I do like is that people enjoy what I’m saying.

But when it comes to fan culture, I find it a bit odd. We’ve grown up with it in Tamil Nadu, and it’s huge. And I’ve always felt there’s something slightly off about it because you don’t really know who the person is, only who they’re projecting themselves to be. I’ve always had an issue with that kind of attention. That said, as long as it translates to money, all attention is good attention.