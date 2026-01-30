The nature of emotions and how they function as the same sides of a coin are explored in this surreal play in Hyderabad

At the centre of the play is Aunty Moxie, an older woman who appears angry, confused, and difficult to be around. She complains, rambles, and does not make much sense. We are never told exactly what has happened to her. “I didn’t want to give the audience a clear reason for why she is like this,” Ashiqa explains. “Because in real life too, we don’t get reasons. We just see someone behaving badly or strangely and decide that they are crazy or irritating. We don’t stop and think about what kind of life someone must have lived to reach that point.”

Aunty Moxie Is Delulu unfolds in a surreal, dream-like way rather than a realistic one. Alongside Aunty Moxie are Nemesis, the Greek goddess of revenge, and Ganga, the goddess of forgiveness. Although gods, they are not treated as moral guides but as uncertain individuals. “Even these gods are trapped in roles that were given to them,” Ashiqa elaborates. “What if Nemesis is tired of punishing people? What if Ganga is angry, polluted, and exhausted? Why do we expect forgiveness to absorb endless harm without reacting?”