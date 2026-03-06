Experience the raw power of Blues with Arinjoy Trio’s debut in Hyderabad

Chicago blues has a sound that hits you straight away — strong guitar riffs, steady rhythms and vocals full of feeling. It’s honest, emotional and powerful. That’s the sound Arinjoy Trio is bringing to Hyderabad as they gear up for their upcoming performance in the city.

Arinjoy Trio brings authentic Chicago Blues to Hyderabad's music scene

For Arinjoy Sarkar, guitar and vocals, the Blues started as a discovery when he was young. “My teacher Amyt Datta introduced me to the genre back when I was a student of his,” he says. “I was already listening to some Rock ’n’ Roll music then, which was inspired by the Blues, so I was immediately drawn to the sound.” In 2015, he formed Arinjoy Trio with Sounak and Aakash, musicians he had earlier played with in another band.

As Indian musicians performing a genre that began in African American communities, the band believes learning its history is important. “When doing traditional forms of music, one should always know about the history and the origins of the form so that it gives them perspective and deeper understanding of the style,” Arinjoy explains.

For him, the genre stands out because of its honesty. “The Blues is a primal and raw form of music which comes directly from the soul. You can’t fake the Blues; if you do people will know it.” He often quotes Jimi Hendrix: “The genre is easy to play but hard to feel.” That feeling, he says, is what matters most. “Also, since it has it’s origins in African folk music, it has this meditative quality which makes you want to go on and on,” he adds.

Their lyrics are inspired by everyday Indian life — relationships, work culture and social issues. “I write about my own experiences and things that I have heard and seen, rather than pretending to be someone that I’m not.We have a song called Who You Are which was born out of things that I’ve heard from people who work in the corporate world and the mainstream film industries. There are also songs referencing the political scenario,” he says.

Hyderabad will be a first for them. “We’re really looking forward to a new group of listeners, the city itself and the food!”

Tickets at Rs 999.

March 6 & 7, 7.30 pm. At Windmills Craftworks, Hitec City.

