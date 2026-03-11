Why do devotees offer stale food to the Goddess on Sheetala Ashtami?

Devotees do not cook food for the festival. They prepare all of their offerings for the festival the day before, or on Saptami. After that, on the day of the festival (the next day from when they prepared), they present cold, cooked offerings at the puja to the goddess. Some foods commonly designated as offerings are traditional and include sweets made with jaggery (like gujiya), doughnut-shaped foods (like gulgule), and kheer among other traditional dishes.

The day begins with an early morning ceremonial bathing ritual. Ceremonial bathing for many is performed in a river or by mixing Gangajal into their normal bath water. The followers then clean their worship area and sprinkle water on it in preparation for the ceremonies.

A special diya for worship is prepared out of flour, and is not lit. According to tradition, the goddess has a preference for her things to remain cool. The prepared stale food is then offered to Goddess Sheetala during the prayer ceremony.

Many regions observe the festival of Sheetala Ashtami, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and some regions of Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, many temples to the goddess are filled with crowds of worshippers.