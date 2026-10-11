The regional cheeses that define European food cultures

Europe has a habit of naming its cheeses after places rather than people. A Comté, a Stilton or a feta tells you where it comes from before it tells you anything else, and in many cases the law insists on it. Behind that legal tidiness is something more interesting. Each of these cheeses grew out of a particular landscape and a particular problem with milk.

Which is why a cheese board can work rather well as a map of Europe.

The places that still decide what Europe's cheeses taste like

In the Jura mountains of eastern France, Comté is a cooperative effort. Farmers bring raw milk from their Montbéliarde cows to village dairies known as fruitières, where it is pooled and turned into wheels weighing around 40 kilograms. Each wheel takes several hundred litres of milk and is aged for at least four months, often far longer. Some of them mature inside Fort Saint-Antoine, a former military fort where rows of wheels are turned and brushed in the cool dark.

In Somerset, the cheese gave its name to a method as well as a village. Cheddaring involves cutting the curd into slabs, then stacking and turning them so the whey drains away. Some cheese is still matured in the caves of Cheddar Gorge. A short drive across England reveals the strangeness of place names: Stilton cannot legally be made in the village of Stilton, only in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.