The who's who in the world of literature, fine arts and culture will croon and swoon over the timeless compositions of the legendary romanticist Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, alias Mirza Ghalib to mark his 150th death anniversary.

Mirza Ghalib, born in Agra (December 27, 1797 - February 15, 1869), died aged 71, as the sun was setting on the Mughal Empire, leaving behind a treasure chest of his literary creations in Urdu and Persian which have enthralled generations till now.

The Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust, founded by senior Maharashtra IPS officer Quaiser Khalid - a poetry lover and Ghalib admirer - will host the event at Nehru Centre on December 25.

Titled 'Meeraas: The Heritage', the event will see a performance by poetry musical group Ink Band, led by Bollywood lyricist Irshad Kamil, alongside renditions of some of Ghalib's immortal ghazals by singer Tauseef Akhtar.



"Mirza Ghalib Saab is an undisputed pillar of India's poetry. His works are greatly admired over decades and are of great relevance even today," said Khalid, Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi Award laureate.

He has organised over 50 literary and cultural events to promote arts and culture in different languages and forms like literature fests, arts, dance, and music, among others.

"We have organised mushaira, kavi sammelans and dastaangoi for budding writers, authors and artistes. There will also be debates, symposia, exhibitions, singing and dance performances, besides commemorations/celebrations for literary legends like Mirza Ghalib and others, all over the country," Khalid told IANS.