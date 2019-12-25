On the eve of Christmas, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a giant 3D Santa Claus at Puri beach in Odisha.



Created in 2,500 sq ft area with a 'Go Green' message, Pattnaik claims it to be the largest 3D Santa Claus. And with this piece of art, Sudarsan, who has more than 20 records in Limca Book of World record, is attempting for another World Record.



I have attempted for another World Record by creating largest 3D Sand Santa Claus in 2500 sq ft area at Puri beach of Odisha with message "Go Green ". #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/KiFlBEffQJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 24, 2019



"Day by day the temperature of the earth is increasing. We should plant more trees to save our earth from global warming," said Padma awardee Sudarsan who took 10 hours to complete this sculpture.

From past several years, Sudarsan has been creating a sand sculpture on most events. And, so far, he has participated in over 60 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and has also won many prizes for the country. We hope he creates this record as well!



(With inputs from IANS)