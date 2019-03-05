Azaadi Ke Diwane: Museum on freedom struggle's unsung heroes opens in Red Fort

"Azaadi Ke Diwane", a museum paying homage to the unsung heroes of Indian freedom struggle, was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma in the Red Fort complex on Monday.



The museum talks about the sacrifices of great freedom fighters. It pays tribute to the selfless sacrifices of revolutionaries, brave female freedom fighters and valiant children, the Ministry of Culture said.



This is fifth in the series of museums inaugurated since January in the Red Fort, after Subhash Chandra Bose and INA museum, Yaad-e-Jallian museum, museum on 1857 (India's first war of Independence) and Drishyakala, a museum on Indian art.



"This new museum has been started in the series of Kranti Mandir to inspire the younger generation and letting them know the cost of freedom that the great fighters achieve by sacrificing their lives," the Minister said.



The museums have been made in barrack buildings that were closed since decades in the Red Fort.



Sharma congratulated the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for coming up with the digitised and interactive museum.



"It so designed that as one moves from one section of the gallery to the other, a sense of awakening and spiritual awareness overwhelms an individual, a feeling of patriotism sweeps through, inspiring the visitors to relive the struggle of the Indian freedom fighters and value the freedom that we so cherish today," the Ministry said.



The museum uses experiential touch displays, scenario-based installations, and the more conventional informative displays to recreate memories from Indian history between 1857 and 1947.



A wide variety of content stretching from public records to multimedia aids will be used to reconstruct multiple moments from history, said Tagbin, an experiential marketing company which co-created the multi-sensory experience with Expression ad agency.



Visitors can also search and read the stories of thousands of martyrs who laid their lives during the freedom struggle of India, they added.

