If you had made plans to visit Hong Kong for the 2020 edition of the Art Central festival, and now can't because of the coronavirus epidemic, you will be pleased to know that you can witness the artworks from the comfort of your couch.

Art Central Hong Kong has announced a special Artsy online catalogue to support the galleries and artists of its cancelled 2020 edition at no cost to those participating.

From March 18 to May 1, the online platform is serving as a unique opportunity for galleries to promote to a wide audience the works previously selected to have been on view and for sale at the fair. Reflecting the strength of the region and burgeoning gallery scene in Hong Kong, Art Central 2020 was set to feature a record number of Hong Kong-based exhibitors, alongside a strong contingent of leading regional and international galleries.

The special edition digital catalogue offers extended site presence and longer opportunity for collector inquiry for the participating galleries. This digital catalogue forms a part of Artsy's broader and ongoing initiative to provide support to galleries and artists within the region, particularly in Hong Kong and throughout greater China during this challenging time.

An artwork from a previous edition of Art Central

In previous editions, art galleries from India including Sanchit Art - New Delhi and Gallery Sumukha - Bengaluru have also participated in Art Central, Hong Kong and displayed their astounding work. This year the online catalogue successfully connected exhibiting galleries with collectors in the digital realm, which complemented the art fair experience.

Corey Barr, Fair Director said, “We are grateful to Artsy for this generous offer of support to the many galleries who rely on Art Central to access the breadth of the art market in Asia each year. While we cannot hope to replace our annual edition on the Hong Kong Harbourfront, Artsy’s online platform is a welcome opportunity for collectors to show support for artists and galleries in view of the current challenges.”

Art Central is a partner of ART Power HK, a collaborative campaign that has grown organically from a community-wide desire to maintain momentum for the arts in Hong Kong. Uniting partners from across the arts ecosystem, ART Power HK showcases that the arts in Hong Kong are open, active and resilient.

Art Central 2020 digital catalogue and microsite will be accessible at https://www.artsy.net/artcentral-2020