An Unfinished Poem is a solo exhibition by artist Jogen Chowdhury. Created over the pandemic, the works turn female, male, plant and animal forms into art. It is an extension of Jogen’s belief that “the distortion of the painted figure and posture is a deliberate ploy to show the complexity that exists within a man and in his relationship with the environment and the world.” They are also his reaction to the suffering of the marginalised, labourers and migrants during the pandemic.

The pictures seek to depict the weary faces of men and women “as if the lovers of yesterday are long past their prime and their romance is now like a dried flower discovered between pages of a book of poems,” besides crowded landscapes, temples and idols. Through this series, Jogen attempts to capture varying moods from dark to hopeful.

“One of the subjects that have repeatedly occurred in my paintings is the man-woman relationship and the innumerable components surrounding it. I am fascinated with the complexity, the sensitivity and dramatic element it offers,” Jogen said in a statement.

The exhibition is both online on artexposure.in and offline (at Art Exposure, Kolkata).



From December 18.