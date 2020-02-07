As a textile designer, Bharti Prajapati, travelled a lot across India, exploring the country’s arts and crafts. The heritage of handloom, and the women behind it, made a huge impact on the artist, who started painting as a hobby. These rustic women have been a constant theme in Bharti’s oil paintings

and are also a highlight of her upcoming exhibition in Bengaluru, Earth Story.



“Through my travels, I realised that women who live in rural India are the connection between the

evolving nature of our indigenous arts, as well as the ones who sustain our relationship with traditions,” says Bharti who has brought to the fore the concept of Pancha Tattva in this series. Through the earthy tones, the artist has represented the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space. “My paintings are about the elements and their connect with us. The patterns and colours from our traditional folk art inspired by the elements, are recreated in these works,” she reveals.

Bharti Prajapati



The oils showcase hues of pronounced reds, greens and blues, underlining the details and motifs

of Indian textiles and jewellery. “This collection is a collage of colours and forms constantly

visible around us, and how we recreate them into our lifestyle and space,” she sums up.



Until February 29. At Gallery G, Lavelle Road



