With her sarcastic take on expectations the society has from daughters-in-law, Delhi-based Mallika Singh has come with up some interesting posters called 'Aadarsh Bride/Adarsh Bahu'.



"I took bride from each state in their traditional costumes and used that state’s national animal for their face to express how inhumane people can get with brides and the whole marriage scenario," explains Mallika as she talks about her 'Aadarsh Bahu' series.

When asked what served as an inspiration behind this series, she points at the classified ad section in the newspaper. "They ask for an obscene number of things like the bride should be fair, tall, slim, educated but homely, cultured and so on... I think this idealism expected from women is ridiculous and needs to be broken," adds former student of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi.

Started last August, her illustrations are receiving a moderate response as of now but she is extremely happy since 'the elephant in the room is being addressed.'



Alongside this series, Mallika has also created some protest art in the wake of ongoing protests against CAA and NRC. While one poster features cartoonist R. K. Laxman resisting forced narrative, a series of badges feature Gandhi's three proverbial monkeys insisting that they will hear and see what's happening around them and speak their mind as well.

Her art is available at the ongoing music festival, Vh1 Supersonic in Pune.

Price: Rs 100 onwards