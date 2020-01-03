City-based visual artist Rakhi Peswani’s preoccupation with our environment and its modifications because of our urban lives manifests itself in her new show, Incisions, Inflections and Aberrations. The friction between the environment and shifting nature of metropolises is highlighted through drawings, sculptures, and installations. The show opens in Bengaluru this weekend.



“I attempt to examine our contemporary drive for complete industrialisation. Some of the themes the works touch upon are shifts and changes in craftsmanship, contemporary discord of labour and body, and its effects on crafts. I am also interested in how popular image media captures migrant labour in Indian cities,” Rakhi explains. The show is noteworthy for the interesting use of material and minimal imagery.

The installations use jute, cotton and velvet, as well as various natural pigments. Rakhi has also used found objects from Indian cities, some natural and some man-made.



“My research included walking around cities, collecting material, and renewing or altering them. Also, I use photography in an indirect way to capture forms, textures and materials that I cannot bring to the studio,” reveals the award-winning artist, whose previous solo shows include Conditions of Infirmity, In Continuum, and Anatomy of Silence.

Until February 4. At Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden

