Suvigya Sharma, a noted miniature artist, is all set to showcase some of his latest paintings at Gallery Navrathan on MG Road.



Suvigya, who has been practising the traditional art form since he was a child, honed his skills under the tutelage of his father, the renowned RK Sharma. This will be his debut showcase in the city.

The collection consists of 127 artworks that feature Tanjores and miniature Pichwais that are timeless, such as contemporary reinterpretation of Shrinath Ji paintings and three-dimensional Govardhan Parvat.



The modern-day depictions of this 2,000 year-old art are done on handmade canvases, painted with vegetable dyes and gilded in 24 carat gold. They are worked on under a magnifying glass. Some of Suvigya’s most prominent clients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ambani family, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Justin Bieber.



Until January 10. At Gallery Navrathan, MG Road

