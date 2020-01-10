Looking for a fun event for art enthusiasts this Sunday? Why not make your way to #SocialArtRevival? It’s a one-day pop-up exhibition of artworks and photographs by local talents. Launched in September last year, #SocialArtRevival is a venture by Church Street Social to promote art, provide a platform for upcoming artists, identify art communities within the city and give them a chance to interact with each other.

This edition of the event promises to be an entertaining and engaging one filled with art displays, interactive talk sessions and activities, to give you an action-packed Sunday afternoon.

Some of the highlights include:

Photo Art Market & Exhibit - Catch a glimpse of artwork by 10 talented artists and watch them in action as they create new art before you eyes. You can also talk to the artists and photographers and pick up tips and tricks that you can try yourself.

A talk by Vijay Sarathy on Finding Your Voice As a Photographer: Conceptual photographer Vijay Sarathy, known to have a knack for capturing authentic emotions and memories, gives you some insight into his field of work.

Drop The Needle: Vinyl Listening Room & Flea Market - Bring your own vinyl to the event and swap, sell or play it for everyone to listen.

January 12, 12 noon. At Church Street Social

