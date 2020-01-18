Mumbai's renowned art auction house Prinseps is set to host their first-ever No Reserve auction, with a selection of meticulously acquired books, newsletters and documents by luminaries of the Indian freedom struggle, which defined the history of the subcontinent in the first half of the 20th century.

Timed to go live around India’s Republic Day, the auction is a thoughtful celebration of the country’s legacy of extraordinary political leadership and the journey to Indian Independence, documented with meticulous detail in these seminal literary works.

The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi

The auction highlights include important texts such as Jawaharlal Nehru’s autobiography Towards Freedom and his memoirs The Discovery of India (pub. 1946) written when he was imprisoned during the Indian National Movement and the complete volumes of Mahatma Gandhi’s weekly newsletter Harijan Sevak.

Harijan Sevak Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

The auction will also carry the first edition of the 70 volume series titled Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi. In keeping with the auction house's commitment to detailed research, the auction has been put together through consignments with strong provenances and historical significance, with some

of the books being as rare as being unavailable in international libraries.

Sardar Ballabhai Patel published by Shyam Sunder Lal

Other auction lots of note include Gandhi’s Satyagraha in South Africa (pub.1928), two volumes of Bankim Chandra Sen’s magazine Desh (pub. 1941 and 1948) and The Calcutta Municipal Gazette: 23rd Anniversary and Independence Commemoration Number (pub. December 1947) from Rathindranath Tagore and Mira Chatterjee’s collection.

Srimati Sarojini Naidu published by Shyam Sunder Lal

Collectables up for auction also include a calendar dedicated to Subhash Chandra Bose by Shiri Talashilkar created in 1945 and two Cawnpore Prints of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Sarojini Naidu by Shyam Sundar Lal.

The online auction will go live on January 20 at 10 am, closing on January 26 at 7 pm.