Vadodara's Gallery Ark will showcase Brooklyn-based artist Alexander Gorlizki's latest work, Otherworldly Interiors. The English artist who also maintains a studio in Jaipur specialises in contemporary renditions of the traditional Indian miniature painting style, with heavy allegorical references.

The works are produced with master miniature painter Riyaz Uddin and a small team of artists, creating narratives by combining Western and Indian iconographies in whimsical ways.

The exhibition Otherworldly Interiors will play on the aspirational and theatrical aspect of our relationship to lived-spaces as well as re-imagining intimate and fantastical dream spaces.

The exhibition will bring together Gorlizki’s works on paper alongside various elements of fabric and furniture design as well as a selection of objects that blur the line between form and function.

Otherworldly Interiors will be held from February 8 to March 7 at Gallery Ark, Vadodara