India Art Fair: NSIC Grounds, Delhi, India

Fair dates: 31 January – 2 February 2020.

Preview: Thursday 30 January 2020.



India Art Fair, the leading platform for modern and contemporary art from South Asia, will return to New Delhi with an exclusive showcase of Andy Warhol’s BMW Art Car by Presenting Partner BMW Group India.

Combining Warhol’s characteristic pop-art style with movement and speed, the Art Car painted by the iconic American artist is predicted to be a popular addition to the fair programme.

The 2020 fair marks the fifth anniversary of a creative partnership with BMW Group India who continue to remain a strong pillar for the arts in India.

To celebrate the occasion, the fair will also host The Warhol Talk with Thomas Girst, Head of BMW Cultural Engagement and Jose Carlos Diaz, Chief Curator at The Andy Warhol Museum – a conversation about Andy Warhol’s fascinating life and career, including the making of his BMW Art Car in 1979.

In previous editions, BMW Group India have presented outstanding Art Cars created by prominent artists from across the world including Cesar Manrique, Sandro Chia, Jeff Koons and David Hockney, all of which are permanently housed in the BMW Museum in Munich.

Commenting on the association with BMW Group India, Jagdip Jagpal, Fair Director, India Art Fair said, “We are incredibly pleased to be working with BMW Group India for the 5th year running."

"Their continued support, commitment and patronage has enabled us to achieve our goal in positioning India Art Fair as South Asia’s leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art," she said.

Andy Warhol's BMW M1 Art Car, 1979 (Courtesy: BMW Group)

A full list of participating exhibitors for the 2020 edition of India Art Fair can be found at the official India Art Fair website.