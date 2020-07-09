Bengaluru’s art and theatre practitioners are offering something unique during these unusual times. Despite the pandemic gloom that surrounds us, we need to tap our inner creativity to stay motivated. From writing and theatre workshops to webinars, here’s a look at the must-attend events:

Inside the box is outside the box by Galerie De’Arts

One of Bengaluru’s popular art galleries, Galerie De'Arts, is hosting a virtual art show. This isn’t just going to be about showcasing the creations. The artists who have painted the pieces will also be in conversation with their virtual visitors. Artists such as Anuradha Nalapat, Ravikumar Kashi, Rekha Rao, Shan Re, Shantamani Muddaiah, Sultana Hasan and SG Vasudev will exhibit their works. July 10, 6 pm. Details: galeriedearts@gmail.com

Script Writing Fundamentals by Ram Ganesh Kamatham

The man who is known for his award-winning plays such as Creeper and Square Root of Minus One, Ram Ganesh Kamatham is hosting the Script Writing Fundamentals An Online Dramatic Writing Workshop. Participants will learn the basics of scriptwriting that include plotting, character development, dialogue writing, hero’s journey, time, space and setting, and research skills for writers. They will also explore innovative techniques created by contemporary writers and can benefit from interactions with fellow writers throughout the six sessions of this virtual workshop. This includes three interactive sessions with practitioners from the field. The workshop will be followed by a month-long mentoring session through which each participant can receive professional feedback on a script that the person is working on. All sessions will take place over a Zoom call and each session will be two hours long. Rs 9,000. Starts July 11, 6 pm. Details: 9886358596

Playback Diaries: The Actors Collective

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to be part of an intimate stage performance, then here's a chance to experience it. The online Playback Diaries: The Actors Collective workshop will help you showcase your acting skills through an interactive session. Share a real-life incident that you have experienced with a set of trained actors who will play your role and other parts of the society. As the story develops, you get to watch the incident from a different perspective that will help you draw lessons in retrospect. Rs 200. July 12, 6.30 pm. Details: 9886294444