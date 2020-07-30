Renowned artist and sculptor Arzan Khambatta, who is also known for his brilliant Pen & Inkdoodle artwork is going to give classes on the art of doodling with Pen & Ink. There will be four types of curriculums across a week that will cater to all types of learners, from the beginners to the pro.

Each hour-long session will begin with a warm-up and then after getting a hang of the absolute basic technique, it will proceed to create an artwork using the technique taught that day.

"Some times we shall be linking the techniques taught in the previous sessions, to understand how amalgamating brings about complex designs. We shall also look at some complete works done by me in the past using the techniques mentioned, just to get an idea of what is possible, and to inspire you further," tells Khambatta.

The fulfilled sessions will last an hour each and begin for August.

The curriculums are as follows:

Arzan Khambatta

THE FIRST DOSE (six sessions)

1. August, 13, 11.30 am: Pulling lines. Close spaced, repetitive lines. Straight, wavy, rhythmic combinations

2. August 16, 11.30 am: Spirals. Slow, inside out and outside in. Fast spirals. Combining with session 1.

3. August 20, 11.30 am: Geometric shapes in 2D, layered, creating negative spaces within them. Combining with sessions 1 and 2.

4. August 23, 11.30 am: Ropes and knots. Creating lengths of rope, varying thicknesses, different lengths. Combining it with session 3.

5. August 27, 11.30 am: Parallel surfaces and shadows. Creating 3D floating surfaces and studying how they cast shadows depending on their positions. Combining this with session 4.

6. August 30, 11.30 am: Circles and dots. Fast dotting techniques, interspaces with circles.

THE SECOND DOSE for further specialisation (Six sessions)

1. August 11, 4 pm: Cellular forms. Simple circles and ovals warped like cells to create amebic forms.

2. August 15, 4 pm: Folded papers. Drawing strips with a 3D effect as of folded along all axes.

3. August 18, 4 pm: Metamorphosis. Making complex shapes from simple forms and then the opposite. Combining this with session 1.

4. August 27, 4 pm: Slabs. This is a 3D version of planes.

5. August 26, 4 pm: Patterns and Rhythms

6. August 30, 4 pm: 3D solid forms, and brushing a little on plans and elevations.

Arzan Khambatta

THE THIRD DOSE, A collection of new fun techniques (Seven sessions)

1. August 10, 7 pm: The Crazy chessboard. Getting lines in various patterns, lyrical and sharp-edged, regular and haphazard patterns, and then shading the alternative spaces in selective areas. Adding quick short dashed shading to further enhance the work.

2. August 14, 7 pm: Reverberations. Letting ink drop and flow on the paper in a completely unplanned fashion. Then using the natural forms created by the blots, to expand outwards, using lines and dots.

3. August 17, 7 pm: Rhythmic Geometrical inward winding patterns within straight lines forms, and creating figurative works from the same.

4. August 21, 7 pm: Can drawing several straight lines make a curve? Find out, and create Various forms created by the combination of multiple angles.

5. August 24, 7 pm: Basic human figures in various environments, using different techniques.

6. August 28, 7 pm: Scribbles. Different shades obtained from different grades of scribbles. And creating figurative works using the same.

7. August 31, 7 pm: Creating an artwork using all the techniques combined, and adding a few nuances.

️THE PENCIL BROADSIDES

Primarily this involves preparing the pencil with a penknife in a particular way, to obtain mind-boggling lines and shades.

1. August 12, 11.30 am: Broadside basics, of pulling lines and creating patterns there off.

2. August 15, 11.30 am: Broadside shading, after creating simple forms and composing them into artworks.

3. August 19, 11.30 am: Broadside architectural drawing. Using the techniques to depict stones, bricks, and built environments

4. August 22, 11.30 am: Broadside Landscape design. Using the techniques to create landscapes, nature, trees, plants etc.

5. August 26, 11.30 am: Broadside human figures. Creating semi-abstract human forms using these techniques.

6. August 29, 11.30 am: Broadside abstracts. Creating striking and dynamic abstract forms using the same technique.

The total charges for any of the above curriculums shall be Rs 5,900 and for more details check out the artist's Insta handle @arzankhambatta or www.arzankhambatta.com