Actress Pallavi Joshi and filmmaker Shyam Benegal will be coming together for SPIC MACAY’s Anubhav, a guide for aspiring youth of the nation. This will be a digital convention, and it is the first time, that Pallavi is part of a cultural initiative. "It is my pleasure to do the workshop at SPIC MACAY Anubhav. I am eagerly looking forward to it because it is for the young students of India and the fact that I will be able to contribute to their learning makes it all the more important," says the actress.

Pallavi has been spending her quarantine doing a lot of productive things and spending time with her family. According to her, this lockdown has been the best opportunity for students to enrol in workshops, join a course, or do something that will add to their portfolios. The convention by SPIC MACAY will be held on YouTube. It will include workshops in music, dance, and crafts followed by interactions with directors, actors and talks with eminent personalities and artists.

More than 100 artistes are participating like Shabana Azmi, Teejan Bai, Warsi Brothers, Karan Singh, and Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar amongst others. Anubhav will be streamed on YouTube and people can tune in to listen to their favourite artistes.

Starts on June 1. Log onto youtube.com/spicmacayofficial