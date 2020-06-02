India's premiere art platform, the Serendipity Arts Festival launches a new digital offering – titled the How To Tell. The series will respond to queries arising out of practices in visual arts, photography, theatre, dance, craft, music, culinary arts and more.

Here are the details of the events:

Tell.Reveal.Discover.Experience.

A Talk by Siddhant Shah from Access for All. An interesting aspect of explaining artworks and objects to children and those with special needs is that it is a multi-sensory approach. The aim is to provide information which they can understand without being bogged down with technical word-play.

June 4, at 5 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live



The Music of Resistance - Reflections on Relevance and Representation in Present-Day India

A conversation between Sumangala Damodaran, Sudhanva Deshpande and Shaaz Ahmed. The session will address questions of how artistic practice can make sense of and represent longstanding traditions of protest music in a country like India and more broadly in South Asia.

June 5, at 3 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

Abhinaya: Sharing versus Conveying

A conversation between Navtej Johar and Kiran Kumar. The conversation will broadly touch on three aspects — the historical re-definitions of dance over the last century; the somatic practice that Navtej has devised; and viewing abhinaya as a sharing of an in-the-moment-lived-experience.

June 6, at 3 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

Adapting for the Stage

A conversation between Anmol Vellani, Rajiv Krishnan and Sharanya Ramprakash. Adapting for the stage has been narrowly understood as the act of transforming material from another artistic medium, such as poetry, fiction or cinema, into a play.

June 8, at 5 pm on Zoom, or on Facebook Live

