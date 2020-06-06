British street artist Banksy took to Instagram on Saturday to share his new artwork on George Floyd protests.

The image shows a portrait of a black figure with roses and a candle, in what looks like a funeral set-up. As you swipe though, you see that the candle is setting the US flag on fire.

"At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine," he wrote.

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.

"This is a white problem and if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

Floyd, a black man was killed in police custody after a white policeman knelt on his neck. Following his tragic death, rallies and protests have broken out in cities across the US and around the world.