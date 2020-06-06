Banksy shares new artwork on Instagram inspired by George Floyd's death
British street artist Banksy took to Instagram on Saturday to share his new artwork on George Floyd protests.
The image shows a portrait of a black figure with roses and a candle, in what looks like a funeral set-up. As you swipe though, you see that the candle is setting the US flag on fire.
"At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine," he wrote.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.
"This is a white problem and if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."
Floyd, a black man was killed in police custody after a white policeman knelt on his neck. Following his tragic death, rallies and protests have broken out in cities across the US and around the world.