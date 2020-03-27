During testing times, we all need a beacon of hope. And that's exactly what The Plated Project, a social impact initiative, based out of Mumbai is bringing to us. Over 21 days of the nation-wide lockdown in India, the team will use art to inspire with a real-life story that signifies hope each day.

Interestingly, as the name The Plated Project suggests - this team invites artists to collaborate with them on a canvasses that are in fact, limited edition plates. The idea: buy a plate, fill a plate. All in an effort to use art to end hunger, so you will be doing a lot more than inspire if you have a story to share that inspiring as we all struggle to stay calm during this COVID-19 epidemic.

Day one of this #21daysofhope project brought us an inspiring story from Italy, a nation more affected than any other country by the coronavirus. A vibrant artwork captures Italians locked inside their homes coming out to their windows and balconies to sing together so people feel just a little less lonely.

If you are artist or illustrator, invitations to share your work are requested @ThePlatedProject or by using #21daysofhope