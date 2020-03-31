The 14th edition of Art Dubai goes online allowing you to browse artwork of over 500 artists of Art Dubai participating galleries as well as place purchase inquiries directly. The fair considered to be one of the most important events on the global art calendar leaves behind its regular home at Madinat Jumeirah and moves to a robust online format for 2020.

The digital components include 2020 Online Catalogue, a Global Art Forum live-broadcast and an Online Performance Programme curated by Marina Fokidis. Also, a new series of “Planetary Feeds” will gather interviews, insights, personal impressions and other content by contributors from around the world. You can expect performance art and talks to appear online, too.

As part of the Art Dubai 2020 catalogue, we will see four digital gallery sections - Modern art, Contemporary art, Bawwaba and Residents. While Contemporary showcases galleries from around the world, ranging from emerging art scenes to established centres, presenting solo or group shows and offering new global perspectives to help cultivate a culture of discovery, Modern features presentations by modern masters from the MENASA region. Bawwaba – meaning ‘gateway’ in Arabic, serves as a portal to the discovery of works created in the past year, offering visitors a curated reading of current artistic developments across wide geographical scopes across “The Global South”, via ambitious solo artist presentations. Residents showcases solo presentations from invited galleries whose artists partake in a six-week residency in the UAE, encouraging artists to immerse themselves in the local art scene and driving meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region.