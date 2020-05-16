The International Museum Day 2020 is being recreated online in an enterprising project titled, Ghar Se Museum – a digital initiative to bring Indian museums online for the audience by Art X Company, a strategic and research cultural consultancy, and Paytm Insider.

Ghar Se Museum features a series of free and paid digital events in collaboration with #MuseumsOfIndia, to be held on May 17-18, 2020.

You can embark on a discovery of India through its heritage and art as Indian museums will present collections, objects and ideas through online workshops, talks, discussions, Ask Me Anything (AMAs) sessions, masterclasses, lectures, guided walkthroughs and more, based on this year’s theme, Equality: Diversity & Inclusion.

Ghar Se Museum

Participating organisations include Indian Music Experience in Bengaluru, a fully interactive museum dedicated to Indian Music that explores Indian music ranging from classical heritage, independent and pop music, film music and more, Piramal Museum of Art and CSMVS, one of the oldest museums in the country which houses about 50,000 exhibits of ancient Indian history as well as objects from foreign lands.

The programmed digital events will include guided walkthroughs for families, workshops for children, and panel discussions addressing the Museums sector.

For instance, Looking Closely at Art: Art Appreciation Workshop, is a beginners’ workshop for art appreciation, while Women Voices from the Partition, talk by Ganeev Kaur Dhillon a talk by Ganeev Kaur Dhillon from the Partition Museum focus on the stories and long-term repercussions of the Partition on women.

Children’s’ workshops include Songs from around the world, a Storytelling and singing Workshop by Indian Music Experience, and Art Experiments by DAG/ Ghare Baire Museum in Kolkata, to a workshop featuring creative experiments of Indian artists such as Nandalal Bose and Tagore, that helped hone their creativity and made art a part of their everyday lives.

Ghar Se Museum

Industry panel discussions will foreground challenges faced by Museums and heritage sites owing to the COVID-19 crisis, and opportunities for museums in times of Physical Distancing.

“Our museums are incredible spaces of inspiration and learning, and we are excited to enable their journey into digital events through Paytm Insider," says Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO Paytm Insider.

"Day 51 of lockdown and all of us are adjusting to the new normal. While the day itself is a Monday, we are curating and programming a two-day calendar for May 17 & 18, which includes a Sunday and allows us to programme for families and children as well,” says Rashmi Dhanwani, Director - The Art X Company.

Ghar Se Museum, will continue to run on Paytm Insider one weekend every month in multiple languages and formats, bringing the magic of museums across India.

For more details and tickets: https://insider.in/ go/international-museum-day