One of India's leading auction houses, AstaGuru, is gearing up for its annual auction of heirloom jewellery, silver and timepieces. The 117 lots that will go up for sale include vintage and limited-edition collectibles, rare Indian and European jewellery, silverware and exquisite timepieces.

Four-Row Basra Pearl Necklace



The catalogue features legendary gemstones such as Golconda diamonds, Basra Pearls, Colombian emeralds and Burmese Blue Sapphires. A number of vintage jewellery pieces to be sold were commissioned by prominent royal families in India and some of them are over 100 years old. One of the most expensive pieces in the collection is the four-row Basra Pearl Necklace (circa 1940s) whose estimated value is between Rs.1.25 and 1.30 crores. It is crafted with 327 graduating Basra pearls and Art Deco terminals studded with diamonds and baguettes in white gold.

The 54 timepieces that will go under the hammer belong to luxury brands like Patek Phillipe, Audemars Piguet, Panerai, Rolex, IWC, Frank Muller, Omega, Vacheron Constantin and Richard Mille.

The auction will be held on their website on October 20 and 21.