TAP (The Art Platform) India is a new collective platform curated by art galleries from across the country. With the pandemic practically putting a stop to offline exhibitions, artists felt the need to create an online space that could continue to showcase their work. With that in mind, 14 of the country’s most noted galleries put their heads together and created a site that could be a single location for art aficionados and artists.

On the platform they plan to host new exhibitions, collaborative initiatives, talks and events. The site will also focus on tips and suggestions from industry insiders for existing buyers as well as budding art collectors.

Talking about the purpose of the initiative, Sharan Apparao, Founder and Director, Apparao Galleries shares, “During the lockdown, I realised we all needed a collective effort and that’s how the idea of this platform was born. The idea behind TAP India is to have a one-stop platform to collaborate and present a collection that is varied. It will certainly be a treat for collectors and those looking to understand more about what to buy. The site will have prices and direct access to a gallery of one’s choice.”

Galleries that are part of this platform are AkarPrakar, Anant Art Gallery, Anupa Mehta Arts & Advisory, Apparao Galleries; Art Heritage, Gallery Art Motif, Emami Art, Exhibit320, Gallery Espace, Gallery White, Latitude 28, Tribal Art Forms, Threshold Art Gallery and Wonderwall.

