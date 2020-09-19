After months of rigorous research, online auction platform Prinseps returns to the market with the launch of an online gallery offering a selection of luxury collectables and two auctions sales from the rare estates of artist and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and legendary Bengali artist Atul Bose.



The online gallery offers fixed prices sales and features a range of luxury items across jewellery, carpets, Art Deco furniture, objet d’art and property, with prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 crore. A key item of interest in the gallery is a 16ct antique cushion cut Burmese Ruby priced at Rs 56 lakhs.



(L) 16 ct antique cushion cut Burmese ruby and (R) Laver Kerman Carpet - Tree of Life (circa 1920)

The estates of Bhanu Athaiya and Atul Bose will be up for auction in November, in two separate online sales that will introduce artworks that have not been seen on the auction circuit in several decades. The auctions will be accompanied by introductory catalogue essays by India’s leading scholars and art historians - Ranjit Hoskote, writing on Bhanu Athaiya and Partha Mittar, writing on Atul Bose.



The sale of works by Atul Bose – an artist contemporary of Jamini Roy and Hemen Majumdar - will include lots that have never been offered in over fifty years to the market. A prolific landscape and portrait artist, Bose’s paintings find a prized place in prestigious collections such as that of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Bhanu Athaiya sale is offering artworks which will be coming to auction for the first time in almost seventy years including Prayers (pictured page bellow) first exhibited in the 1953 group show of the Progressive Artists Group - Athaiya was the only woman artist among the Progressives. She went on to a prolific career as India’s premier costume designer (fashion illustration pictured below) and was the first Indian to win an Oscar for her work on Richard Attenborough’s iconic film Gandhi.

