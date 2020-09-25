Zones of Convergence/Divergence by The Guild Art Gallery is a group show that captures the idea of the relationship between the past and the present. The show features five young artists — Arshad Hakim, Mithra Kamalam, Puja Mondal, Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee, and Umesh Singh, who come with distinct creative backgrounds. The show aims to connect the dots between their diverse bodies of work.



We were keen to give a platform to young practitioners who have graduated in the last five years, so we weren’t looking at a specific theme. Our idea was to look at different visual languages that they have been experimenting with and source of their visual influence,” explains curator Chitra KS.



The show presents the artists’ take on the relationship between the past and the present. Chitra says it also highlights their personal experiences. Umesh Singh, who comes from a family of farmers, documents the disturbances, despair, and uncertainties encountered by the masses. “His brush drawings depict the plight of farmers, particularly those who migrated from the cities during the lockdown,” shares the curator.



Mithra Kamalam draws inspiration from mythology and folk tales. Her work portrays magical concepts from mythology with autobiographical references. Puja Mondal strongly responds to social and political issues. “Her work is inspired by miniature Mughal portraits, and the figures are replaced with ordinary persons. In a way, she is subverting the idea of portraiture,” offers Chitra.



Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee captures videos and extracts images from it to look at how urban landscapes go through a transformation, while Arshad Hakim takes something that is obvious and dislodged it from its original context to makes it appear totally new.



Until October 31, 2020. On guildindia.com

