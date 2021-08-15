Independence Day: Support local artisans across India while  you sip on chai with the 'Desh ka kulhad'  collection

In a gesture to lend support to the Indian artisan community, TATA Tea Premium celebrates this Independence Day by bringing out a 'Desh ka Kulhad' collection. The line in partnership with Rare Planet - a startup that promotes the work of local Indian artisans.

These special Kulhads have been handcrafted with region specific artforms like Madhubani folk art from Bihar, Warli artform from Maharashtra, Phulkari patterns from Punjab, Patachitra from Odisha, Sanjhi Art from UP and Thanjavur Painting from Tamil Nadu. The Desh ka kulhad collection comprises 26 distinct Kulhad designs, each Kulhad representing different regions of India.

As part of raising awareness for this initiative, the brand has also released a digital film showcasing this diversity. The musical video sung by singer Rituraj Mohanty, takes you on a colourful joyride across the length and breadth of the country, showcasing India’s vivid artforms lensed from the perspective of the local artisans and their hand painted Kulhads.

Commenting on the initiative Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products states, “Kulhads are an intricate part of Indian culture across the country and most of us would have enjoyed an occasional kulhad waali chai. Tata Tea Premium- Desh Ki Chai has always evoked regional pride through its state customized packaging that captures symbols of pride of each state and communication rooted in regional insights. Hence, as an extension from last year, we again used Kulhads as a unique canvas for showcasing India’s regional diversity and to continue our support towards India’s artisan community. These Kulhads celebrate and showcase the talent of these Kulhad artists and give a unique chance for all of us to own such a vibrant and colourful art collection, while supporting the locals artisans.”

The hand painted collection is available online for INR 399 per kulhad. The proceeds of the sale will help to lend support to the artisan community that has been severely impacted by the current times.