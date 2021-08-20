Vennba Art Gallery in Chennai presents Folk-Phorescence by Manjunath Wali

There is art in everything. At least that’s what Karnataka-based contemporary artist Manjunath Wali believes. Coming to Chennai for the first time with 28 paintings, titled Folk-Phorescence, the collection is an interesting mix of artworks featuring architectural elements inspired by the ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire and contemporary life in the region.

“I grew up in the cradle of the Vijayanagara Empire. The area that I come from, Huvin Hipparagi in Vijayapura, Karnataka was part of this medieval kingdom and so I’ve visited places like Badami, Aihole and Hampi many times. The architecture there did have a huge impact on me. I used to be a landscape watercolour artist, but I realised a contemporary folk style of art using mixed mediums (including acrylic and pen, watercolour and pen; and pen and pencil work) would do more justice to these grand symbols of our history. I am inspired by my roots and the mystery of the world that surrounds me,” explains the artist.

Manjunath Wali

The name of the collection is an amalgamation of two words — Folk and Phosphorescence. Phosphorescence is the light emitted by a substance without combustion or heat. Folk-phorescence, the artist tells us, “signifies that inner glow and charm of folk life which is soothing, rustic and lasts a long time.” The collection, we are told, is deeply influenced by his childhood memories and the culture of his upbringing drawing inspiration from the spontaneity of folk art and the harmony of traditional art, viewed through a contemporary lens.

“I tend to use a lot of architectural drawings in my work and merge line work and paint in some cases, though all my work is predominantly line art. I am really excited about coming to Chennai and am waiting to see how the city reacts to my works,” concludes Manjunath.

At Vennba Art Gallery from August 22 to 31.

