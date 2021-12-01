Reves Art Gallery Bengaluru hosts its first physical exhibition — Soliloquies

An art gallery without its art display is as good as a stage without actors. Thrilled to welcome back the art lovers, Reves Art Gallery is hosting their first physical exhibition — Soliloquies — after more than a year. The show, which continues till Dec 13, displays the work of an array of artists, including SG Vasudev, Vinod Daroz, Rekha Hebbal Rao, Raghava KK , Kalyan S Rathore to name a few. The show was inaugurated by DG & IGP, Karnataka State Police, on Monday and saw city-based celebrities, Prasad Bidappa, Madhu Natraj, Anupama Hoskote, in attendance.

Rajini Rekha, artist and art curator of the exhibition, believes that the natural habitat of an artwork is a gallery where people can view and purchase them. Since it’s been more than a year that the gallery has been shut, she feels this is the best way to reset. Interestingly, the show is based on how one seeks inspiration while constrained indoors. “In about August 2020, when the lockdown was relaxed a bit, I rushed to a stationery store to stock up my supplies, but then I realised this could be the case with all the artists. It is probably art that keeps an artist going which gave me the idea of having a virtual art camp,” says Rekha.

Speaking about her experience during the lockdown, Rekha says it’s art that gives her different perspectives. “To me, practising art fuels my passion. I got to experiment with a lot of concepts during the lockdown. I worked on two artworks during the camp and have used the Dragonfly— symbolising the transition,” explains Rekha.

One of the contributors to the exhibition, artist Rekha Hebbar Rao says her art work encompasses the exterior landscape, spiritual and phenomenological understanding. “Living in isolation, I have realised the importance of a balanced environment. Being invited to participate in a virtual art camp was a fine experience. I was able to interact with fellow artists and know how they dealt with isolation and the effect of creativity,” says Rao.

Not just city-based artists, the show also exhibits works from artists across the country. Baroda-based artist Vinod Daroz, who is known for his designs on ceramic says, his work Samudramanthan, which is displayed at the exhibition, symbolises ‘creation’. “The body of work uses mundane forms rooted in the Indian tradition. A pestle and mortar are found in many traditional Indian households. It’s a tool used to prepare food for sustenance. The work uses the form of a pestle as a symbol of creation,” explains Daroz, who has been practising ceramic work since past 20 years.

(Soliloquies will be held at Reves Art Gallery, Jayanagar, till Dec 13)