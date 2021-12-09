Cochin Carnival is back with a bang!

KOCHI: It’s December, time for Kochi’s most awaited festival — the Cochin Carnival. Launched in 1984, the festival took a break last year due to Covid. But its 38th edition will be back this year.

According to Ramesh V S, general convener of the Carnival, the festivities will begin from December 12 with the observation of solidarity day. He said the Cochin Carnival sees participation from the public, especially youngsters and over 90 clubs and voluntary organisations.

“At 9am on December 12, a tribute will be offered at the War Memorial on the St Francis Church to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the country,” said the general convener. Ex-servicemen will deliver the solidarity pledge. Since this year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war fought for the liberation of Bangladesh, war veterans will be decorated.

The event will be attended by military personnel, ex-servicemen, family members of martyrs, NCC cadets, school students, public and carnival club members. “On December 18, the festival flagpole will be taken to the festival ground in a grand rally led by the committee members. It will start at 5pm from Veli in Fort Kochi. At 6am on December 19, a 40km cycle rally will be flagged off from there. The cyclists will move along the national highway and return to Fort Kochi,” said Ramesh.

After the rally, the carnival flag will be hoisted by K J Maxi MLA at 9 pm at Vasco Da Gama Square. On the same day, Darts and Slingshot competition will be held at the Vasco Da Gama Square around 3pm. At 6 pm, a classical dance recital will be held at the Veli Pallathuraman Ground. Programmes like ganamela, karaoke, nadanpattu, chavittu nadakam and others will be held on following days at Pallathuraman Ground, Dronacharya Ground, Parade Ground, Vasco Da Gama Square, Nehru Park, Pattalam Ground and Fort Kochi beach. Various sporting events like motorcycle rally, treasure hunt, veterans football, state wrestling, thekkuttam kali will also be held.

Register for events at the Cochin Carnival office near Fort Kochi Bus Stand or on www.cochincarnival.org.