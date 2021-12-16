Gallery Duomo opens on the 16th floor of UB City

UB City in is one of the most iconic buildings of Bengaluru, and the 16th floor that houses Skyye is among the hottest party spots of the city. Earlier this week, the top floor of the building witnessed quite an unusual opening. An art gallery, Gallery Duomo, opened its doors at Skyye. The gallery, founded by city-based artist Harish Kumar Sejekan, is hosting its first show titled Painting The Sky Red.

The exhibition features artworks by masters like MF Husain and Ram Kumar, and works of other renowned Bengaluru artists such as Pushpa Dravid and Ganesh Doddamani, as well as the late Yusuf Arakkal and Milind Nayak. “The idea was to showcase some of their most unusual works,” explains Harish who has also curated the show, adding, “For example, Husain is mostly known for his vibrant works. But the piece on display here is one of his 1970s paintings. The horses are his signature element but the work has brown tones and subdued colours.” Among the works that are displayed at the exhibition, a painting from Ram Kumar’s popular Benaras series — an abstract rendition of the landscape of the city with brown and yellow undertones — is one of the highlights.

Harish has also managed to source three unique artworks of Yusuf Arakkal from his family — a semi-nude and two still lifes. At the open space of the gallery, Mahendra Bhagat’s sculpture Picasso: The Spanish Bull is on display. There’s also a painting from Ganesh Doddamani’s latest series, Petrichor. Younger artists like Sujata Sejekan and Santosh CH are also showcasing their works. While all the established artists’ names have been included in the debut show, Harish says the aim of Duomo is to offer a platform for artists irrespective of their success. “The space is open for all artists whether they are big names or lesser-known artists. Since we also have a lot of open space, we plan to hold workshops and talk shows to make art accessible to everyone,” he signs off.

Until January 31, 2022. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road



