Aradhana Dalmia makes art more accessible with The Artemist

With The Artemist, Aradhana Dalmia is bridging the gap between art connoisseurs across India. Aradhana, who started the firm around five years ago, started selling her own art when she returned after completing Bachelors in Fine Arts and the History of Arts from the University of Arts, London. “However, I started getting enquiries about different art forms and that’s when I realised that I should connect the artists with people who appreciate art and are looking for good work. I knew Bengal has a pool of talent, one project led to the other and before I knew it, I was doing something unique,” shares Aradhana, who helps people commission and customise art as per their space and requirements.

Artemist creates curates and commissions paintings, murals, sculptures and art-based gifts for homes, offices, hospitality and events. Before Dalmia could even realise, the art-house turned five. “The Artemist’s journey has been really exciting with a huge learning curve for us, to say the least. We were very fortunate that our entire creative team was positively employed throughout the pandemic and we emerged better and stronger,” adds Aradhana, who is also keenly associated with philanthropic missions like the Robin Hood Army and the ‘Missing’ Campaign, among others.

The Artemist has completed 500+ big and small projects in cities across the country in the last five years. Though Aradhana is quite active on social media, keeping the patrons up to date with the latest artwork, she is excited about the launch of her e-commerce website, Studio Artemist. “We will be selling digital art prints at affordable prices to a new set of customers online with the website. Since this is the first proper step towards the digital world, I hope to reach out to more artists and art aficionados through it,” concludes Aradhana adding that she wishes to add a dash of art to every living space in India