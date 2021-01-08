In 1996, Premilla Baid started operating Gallery Sumukha from Alliance Francaise de Bangalore. By 1999, the gallery moved to its current location in Wilson Garden. It’s been 25 years since the gallery started showcasing works of artists from across India, and today, it is an established name in the art space. As it steps into its silver jubilee year, Gallery Sumukha begins the celebrations with The Drawing Show.

An exhibition of only drawings by young artists from across India, it is divided into two parts and Part I begins from January 9. Artists such as Urmila VG, Venugopal VG, Aishwaryan K, Dimple B Shah, A Naveen Kumar and Lokesh DH will be exhibiting their works. “Drawing is a special skill, and there are very few people who are able to draw well. It’s a very different medium. When you see a painting, you don’t really see the drawing in it. Most printmakers are very good drafts people, they draw really well. Plus, drawings are very affordable. After a year of not doing shows, we thought this show could attract more people,” explains Premilla.



The gallery has chosen interesting artworks that explore various subjects. For example, this show includes artists such as the Lucknow-based printmaker Sonal Varshneya who has created drawings of feet. Bengaluru-based Venugopal VG who explores urban themes showcases his new drawings that are two-layered. “The drawings are made with graphite pencil, and the second layer is a hand-cut stencil. All my work explores the situations around us,” he explains. For example, a graphite sketch of an excavation site is layered with a stencil that’s shaped like a migrant worker’s potli (bundle). Guests can visit the gallery by prior appointments.

January 9 - 25. At Wilson Garden



