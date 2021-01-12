Hailing from a small village in the Suryapet district of Telangana, Anjaneyulu G's artistic practice takes shape through his countless experiences as a young boy growing up in a rural setting.

The use of objects-still life is fundamental to Anjaneyulu's oeuvre. Focusing on objects of everyday use, commonly found in small towns and villages, the artist uses hyper-realism to capture the essence of the mundane and give them iconic status.

Anjaneyulu G, Untitled, 54 x 40 inches, Oil on Canvas

The artist isolates the objects in his works that are often placed against a flat wall with a sharp shadow that adjoins it, adding depth to his paintings. In this show, Museum of Memories which is on display at Delhi's Art Alive Gallery, Anjaneyulu G captures in great detail and with precision simple objects like a tape recorder, an onion basket and tea kettles, which he perceives independently of their surroundings.

Anjaneyulu G, Tape Recorder, 72 x 94 inches, Oil on Linen

The artist creates a sense of timelessness around the objects that are associated with his memories that tie him to his roots. Through an exploration of Anjaneyulu's personal memories and intellect, we attempt to dive deep into the myriad stories that are told by each of his objects, creating an archive of stories.

Anjaneyulu G's solo show titled 'Museum of Memories' is on view at Art Alive Gallery, Delhi, from January 20 to February 20. The show is also available on www.artalivegallery.com for online viewing.

