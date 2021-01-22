Flowers Bloom, Flowers Wither Away, Flowers Bloom Again is a solo art exhibition hosted by

Vadehra Art Gallery, Delhi. It is the most awaited exhibition that features the works of artist Chameli Ramachandran.

Hailing from Santiniketan, West Bengal, Chameli Ramachandran’s primary art subjects are nature and its embodiments. She has a deep understanding of fine arts and has had many noteworthy solo exhibitions in the past like Indian International Centre, New Delhi (2010) and Grosvenor Vadehra, London (2008).

The artist shares an intricate relationship with nature and this bond inspires her to capture the fragility of flowers through her paintings. She has an extensive collection of flower paintings and considers it symbolic to life itself. To her, the sudden budding and quick death of the flower despite the beauty, grace and fragrance is a metaphorical representation of life and death. This fleeting nature of life has been a constant theme in most of her paintings.

Her work mostly features orchids, hibiscus, lilies, chrysanthemums, carnations and crotons. Through her art, she strives for balance and luminescence that is achieved through the light washed colors, chromatics and texture. Due to her keen interest in Chinese ink and brush techniques, she has synthesized the essence of both Indian and Chinese art which is highlighted in the collection.

Chameli Ramachandran’s solo show is on view until February 18, 2021.