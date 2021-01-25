Artist Anjaneyulu G who hails from the Suryapet district of Telangana will showcase his latest work, Museum of Memories, both online and offline at Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi. Having grown up in a small town, the artist finds inspiration in everyday objects found in rural settings, and still life is a major focus of his work. He is known to pick mundane essentials and turn them into works of art, often placing them against blank walls and empty canvases.

In this show, simple objects such as onion baskets, tea kettles and tape recorders, are presented independent of their surroundings. “Somehow, most of my paintings are associated with memories, some faint, some profound during different phases of my life,” says the artist. For instance, the piece titled Tape Recorder is a painting of an instrument he bought from Jummerath Bazaar in Hyderabad, a place he used to visit to find second-hand cassettes. “Music has always been an important part of my life. The very first time I listened to music was from a transistor during my childhood. Gramophones were a much more expensive option, far from the reach of the common man. Even until I was 27 years old, music was a highly prized commodity for me. I used to go to the Jummerath bazaar near Charminar at Hyderabad to the seconds market so that I could get used cassettes for a price I could afford. Infact, the cassette player which I’ve painted is also from there. I bought it at a sale. It was like heaven to my ears. I was also very fascinated about the parts involved, their assembly and functioning. Therefore, I chose to expose the crude, real form of it as well in one half of my painting,” he explains.

With the piece Tea Kettle too, Anjaneyulu has elevated a simple object into a gorgeous work of art. “Ever since I got into college and started painting, I’ve had the habit of staying up late until 3 or 4 am. At around 2 to 3 am, I used to walk to the nearest tea stall to have some tea. It seemed like a perfect end to a long day. It was there that I saw this vessel in which the tea vendor used to make piping hot tea. I’ve always wanted to reproduce that rustic flavour associated with the tea vessel for a long time on canvas and it has finally happened now,” he shares.

On view until February 20 on artalivegallery.com.

