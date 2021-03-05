THE YEAR 2020 will always be remembered for the uncertainty and despair it brought in our lives. But in the middle of the chaos, legendary artist SG Vasudev created a collection of collages called Montage Of Memories. While made in the backdrop of gloom, the artworks offer a ray of hope, joy and elation.



“I like to work in isolation,” says the 80-year-old artist, adding, “While I missed my social life, 2020 made me realise that there is still a lot more for me to learn.” Using material like paper, old news clippings, magazine cutouts and cardboard, Vasudev explores the journey that the year made him take. “It just so happened that before the lockdown I had ordered drawing pads. It was a coincidence, but they came in handy in this series,” he adds. He has also torn up pages from his own biography and used that

as raw material.



Themes of trees, leaves, love and the human form are depicted in the series. Some of the works echo the artist’s famous earlier collection — Vriksha (Tree of Life). “I studied the philosophy behind Kalpa Vriksha (the Tree of Life), and named my painting series after it. The series helped me transition my

work from symbolic to abstract. I have found that the form of trees always appears in my work, even now,” the artist says. A sense of harmony between nature and society is reflected, and they illustrate the triumph of positive energy over darkness. While the art world struggled, Vasudev says he has not lost hope. “My art has not suffered at all. And I know things will change for the better,” he concludes.



Until March 27. At Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden

