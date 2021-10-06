Going gaga for golu

Come Golu time, you might be debating the pros and cons of choosing the 7-step arrangement over the 9-step one

Come Golu time, you might be debating the pros and cons of choosing the 7-step arrangement over the 9-step one.

But, at the big ol’ Golu fair at Mylapore, Poompuhar and Kuralagam, there’s hundreds of 7-step and 9-step arrangements vying for your attention.

From the rows and rows of deities in minature to animal figurines and sports arrangements, there’s something for every kind of Golu enthusiast.

