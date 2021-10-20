Anu Riya P, a class 11 student, has created a record with her murals

Anu Riya P, a class XI student of Madayi Govt Girls School at Pazhayangadi in Kannur, was awarded for her 64 sqft painting of the Last Supper using five colours.

KOCHI: The ability to create marvels on canvas is inborn. Getting the lines, colours and expressions correct require an artistic inclination that not everyone possesses. Anu Riya P, a class XI student of Madayi Govt Girls School at Pazhayangadi in Kannur, is a prodigy with such magical talent, that has surprised her teachers, friends, family and even the officials of the Indian Book of Records and Asian Book Of Records. She has been painting since she was three years old, and was awarded for her 64 sqft painting of the Last Supper using five colours.

Anu painted the mural during the holidays after the Class 10 exams. “I have always wanted to paint Last Supper as a mural,” said the young painter who has been taking art lessons at Kshetrakala Academy at Madayikavu Since Class VIII.

“Anu has been always attracted to murals and claims-making them takes a lot of patience,” she said. She learnt her first lessons on murals under Sreekunar K Eramath. “The size of the painting made a big difference — 6.1 feet wide and 10.4 feet long. It took me a month to finish,” said Anu. “Murals can’t be done at one go because of the amount of detail that goes into it,” added the teenage artist.

Besides the Last Supper, she has also made a mural of Madayi Kavilamma. “There were no pictures available of the Devi. So, we referred to stories and legends about her and came up with an idea,” said Ajeesh Jayan, Anu’s father. He is an ASI at the assistant commissioner of police’s office in Kannur. The mural of the Goddess now occupies a prominent place in the temple and has become an attraction among the devotees.

Natarajan, Buddha, Radha-Madahavam, Ganapathi, St Mary and infant Jesus, scenes from Bhagavad Gita and Ardhanareeswaran are among the 54 paintings Anu has done. “The awards have boosted my confidence,” said the teen who now wants to organise an exhibition of her paintings. According to her father, Anu has chartered a set route for her future. “She wants to be an artist and do her graduation in fine arts,” he said.